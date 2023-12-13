How to take part in the 20th annual Bluegrass Benefit Concert for Nashville's Homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Wednesday evening is the 20th annual Bluegrass Benefit Concert for Nashville's Homeless.

Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike will be the new hosts of the event and have set up some of the most popular bluegrass artists to perform alongside them such as Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Krity Cox and John Meader, Missy Raines and Alegheny, Sister Sady, and Echo Valley.

Admission is $20 and proceeds will be given to Room in the Inn, a non-profit that helps the homeless. Guests are encouraged to bring toiletry items to be donated such as toothbrushes, deodorant, and wipes.

The benefit concert is at the Station Inn. Doors open at 6 p.m. and doors open at 7.