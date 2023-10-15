Watch Now
How to watch the Tennessee Titans play in London

Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 09:21:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The two-toned boys in blue are overseas Sunday playing in London against the Baltimore Ravens. NewsChannel 5 will have full coverage starting at 8 a.m.

The Titans have been practicing in London since Friday giving them time to adjust to the new climate and time change. It's been five years since the team was there and they're following a similar schedule in all their preparations according to Coach Mike Vrabel.

He recently said that included getting adjusted and cleaning up a lot of the plays, then having their typical preparation for a game.

Safety Kevin Byard is returning after that 2018 game, which the Titans lost after failing to complete a two-point conversion at the end of the game. He said the stadium was filled with a lot of supporters but also jerseys for all other NFL teams.

The Titans are heading into the game with a 2-3 record, while the Ravens are 3-2.

