'Huge win'; State budget includes first-time funding for victim services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in Tennessee history, programs helping crime victims are part of the state's spending plan. This development is a cause for celebration among those who assist survivors of crime.

“This is a really huge win for us,” said Jennifer Escue, CEO of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. “We’re very excited.”

Last month, NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald shared Johnnie Lynn Lucas’s story. 22 years ago, she faced a violent robbery. But she went from being a crime victim to an unstoppable survivor. Johnnie says victims’ services played a crucial role in her healing journey.

“I don't know if I would be able to call myself a survivor if I did not have the opportunities given to me by these funds,” explained Lucas.

However, these funds didn’t come from the state; they came from the federal government. The National Victims Fund was cut by $700 million last year. The National Crime Victims Fund was created 40 years ago through the Victims of Crime Act and is funded by penalties levied against federal criminals. But with more plea bargains and fewer trials, the fund's balance has dropped.

That’s why Escue says many programs were worriedthey wouldn’t survive. The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is an organization that advocates for victim services groups. Escue says they desperately need the money from state lawmakers.

“It's really important that the state of Tennessee, like many other states across the country, make an investment in funding those services themselves,” explained Escue. “These are Tennessee victims. The crimes happened in Tennessee, so supporting them is important.”

Though she represents survivors of domestic and sexual violence, she says this money will be used to help all victims of crime, including those affected by child abuse, gun crime, elder abuse, and human trafficking.

“This really funds a whole spectrum of services — everything from therapy for a child who’s experienced child abuse to shelter for domestic violence survivors to rape exams for someone who’s experienced sexual assault,” added Escue.

While the organizations initially asked for $25 million in recurring funding, they secured $20 million over the next two years. Still, they are celebrating.

“It’s a really huge win for Tennesseans, considering that these are issues that could affect anyone. Any one of us could become a victim of crime at any moment,” said Escue.

As they bask in this milestone, Escue says they will continue fighting for a long-term investment in these life-saving services required by the state.

Escue adds that they are grateful the Governor and lawmakers made this funding a priority.

For more information on what’s included in the state’s budget, click here.

