Human heart found at salt pile in Humphreys County

Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 16, 2022
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A human heart was found in a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile in Humphreys County.

The organ was discovered by a worker at the TDOT facility at McEwen in Humphreys County on Thursday and was sent off for testing.

It is confirmed to be an adult human heart.

The salt barn is now a crime scene as authorities are looking for other body parts. This is a bizarre mystery with no clear explanation.

DNA testing will be done on the heart.

It is hard to know how long the salt was in the salt barn.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information comes in.

