Human remains discovered in 1981 in Blount County identified thanks to DNA testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains that were discovered in 1981 in Blount County have since been identified through forensic genetic genealogical (FGG) DNA testing.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on April 4, 1981, a man was discovered by local hunters in the East Miller’s Cove area of Blount County.

Investigators worked to determine his identity at the time, however were unable to do so.

In 2007, the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center submitted a sample of the remains to the University of Texas Center for Human Identification.

While a DNA profile was developed and entered into the system, no matches were found.

In March 2025, a sample of the remains were then sent to a private laboratory in Texas, for forensic genetic genealogical (FGG) DNA testing.

That's where scientists were able to find potential relatives of the man. After making contact with family and obtaining their DNA, a familial DNA standard was sent to the TBI Rapid DNA Unit for comparison.

Forensic scientists confirmed the remains belonged to William Thomas Green, who was originally from the Knoxville area.

It was revealed that he was last seen by family members in Knoxville around 1977.

Investigators are now asking for help providing additional information about William Thomas Green and help piece together the events that occurred leading up to his death.

If you have any information about the individuals he may have been with before his death, please contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-273-5001.

Tips can be submitted anonymously via the 24-hour Crime Hotline at 865-273-5200.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.