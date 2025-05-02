Human remains found in Hummer at a Murfreesboro tow yard on Thursday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating human remains found inside a vehicle at a tow yard on May 1.

According to the police, a man was found in the back of his locked 2007 Hummer HU3 on a sleeping mat. The SUV had been towed from Walmart to the tow yard on April 5 after it was reportedly abandoned.

Officials say the Hummer's windows were covered with black-out material and the back seat, where the body was found, was laid flat and could not be seen from looking through the front window.

On Thursday, employees approached the Hummer after completing a tow lien, since no one claimed the vehicle and saw flies and smelled an odor coming from the vehicle.

They opened the door and proceeded to contact police.

An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death.

E.A. Towing is not suspected of any wrongdoings and both the towing company and Walmart are fully cooperating with the investigation.

