Human remains found in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains were found in Putnam County early on Wednesday, December 28.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office believes the remains belong to the missing person, Perry Issac Bowman.

Bowman, 35, was originally reported missing on December 1, 2022. His father stated that he had not spoken to his son since September 23, 2022.

Officials have sent Bowman's remains to the Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

Putnam County Sheriff, Eddie Farris, shared a statement to the Bowman family.

“Since Bowman was reported missing on December 1st, our investigators have been working tirelessly in attempting to locate Bowman. This is not the outcome we hoped for. I ask that you keep the Bowman family in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information is available at this time.