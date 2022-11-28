Watch Now
Human remains found in Williamson Co. woods

Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 17:08:52-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area of Williamson County Saturday.

A hunter was tracking deer near Clovercroft Road when he saw the remains and contacted authorities, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

More remains were found Monday during the initial investigation. The remains appear to have been "exposed to the weather for some time," says the sheriff's office.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information is available.

