Human remains have been found on a property in Lebanon, identity not confirmed

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains have been found on a property in Lebanon, TBI officials have confirmed.
The remains were found on Burnt Home Road and the identity has not been confirmed at this time.
This is a breaking news situation, we will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
