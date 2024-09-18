Watch Now
News

Actions

Human remains have been found on a property in Lebanon, identity not confirmed

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains have been found on a property in Lebanon, TBI officials have confirmed.

The remains were found on Burnt Home Road and the identity has not been confirmed at this time.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Remembering Eudora Boxley, a trailblazing TV cook from WLAC's early days

I LOVE Forrest's stories on the history of NewsChannel 5 as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. Here's a story I wasn't familiar with until recently. Eudora Boxley had a live cooking show in the early days of the station. She may have been the first black on air at NewsChannel 5 and perhaps, one of the first African Americans to have a TV cooking show anywhere in the country. It wasn't until her grandson reached out to me that I even heard of Ms. Boxley. Thankfully, I was able to connect him with Forest to learn more about this great nugget in NewsChannel 5 history.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community