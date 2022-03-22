Human remains of missing man identified in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human remains found in Putnam County have been identified as Joshua Brian Bohannon. Sheriff Eddie Farris announced the discovery of the remains which had been found on March 17 in a rural area of the county. The Tennessee Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Bohannon after an investigation of medical records provided by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Farris gave a statement about the discovery, "Over the last nine months since Bohannon was first reported missing, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office has spent hundreds of hours investigating this missing person case, following through with any information that may have led them to Bohannon's whereabouts. The area that Bohannon's remains were found is a large area in the rural southern part of Putnam County."

A missing person's report was filed for Bohannon on June 3, 2021 by his wife. The report said that he was last seen near Burgess Falls State Park. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on March 17 after the remains were discovered by a resident who lives in that area. The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's office following the discovery.

Sheriff Farris said that he is glad Bohannon family has closure for Joshua.

The 13th Judicial District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said, "As of the time of this information release, a complete Autopsy Report has not been issued by the Medical Examiner's Office. That examination and evaluation will take more time. We are pleased that the Medical Examiner's Office was able to positively identify Joshua. Now he can be properly laid to rest."