SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating after human skeletal remains were found in the area of Blue Ribbon Parkway and Shoma Drive.

Officers received the report of the remains just before 4 p.m. on November 25. The remains were transported to the medical examiners office for additional examination and identification.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this investigation.