Humphreys County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing his mother

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Humphreys County man was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a deceased woman.

Humphreys County detectives found the victim inside the home and were able to identify a suspect, William Keaton Hall who confessed to shooting his mom Sherri Hicks Hall, in the head.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office

Williams told police that he covered her body up and attempted to dispose of and hide physical evidence.

He was charged with criminal homicide and remains in jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives ask that anyone with information email CID@HCSOTN.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 and ask for the Detective on call or Humphreys County Dispatch and 931-296-7792.