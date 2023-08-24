Watch Now
News

Actions

Humphreys County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing his mother

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 11:32:51-04

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Humphreys County man was arrested on Wednesday after police responded to a report of a deceased woman.

Humphreys County detectives found the victim inside the home and were able to identify a suspect, William Keaton Hall who confessed to shooting his mom Sherri Hicks Hall, in the head.

William Keaton Hall

Williams told police that he covered her body up and attempted to dispose of and hide physical evidence.

He was charged with criminal homicide and remains in jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives ask that anyone with information email CID@HCSOTN.com or call the Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 and ask for the Detective on call or Humphreys County Dispatch and 931-296-7792.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School