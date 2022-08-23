Watch Now
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly

Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 23, 2022
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.

Humphreys County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting at 3241 Forks River, which is five miles south of Waverly. Inside the home, deputies found a 66-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head. While injured, the gunshot victim was able to describe the suspect William Scott Burns as the man who shot him. He's now being treated for his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A few moments later, deputies saw Burns leaving the scene. He was taken into custody without incident.

He allegedly threatened to kill another adult female woman with a rifle and hold his sister and his 3-year-old child against their will, deputies said.

Authorities have charged Burns with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault. Burns is currently incarcerated in the Humphreys County Jail with a $1 million bond.

