Humphreys County officials warn contact with floodwater could come with potential risks

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The aftermath of this past weekend's flooding continues to impact people in a number of ways.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office doesn't want people to forget about health and safety risks in the days following and are reminding survivors about necessary vaccines.

The sheriff's office said being directly in floodwater has some potential consequences. For folks who were in the water and haven't had a tetanus shot in the last five years, it's important to get one now.

If you're injured or have any sort of open cut on your body, you risk infection if you go into floodwater, which is full of bacteria.

The department is also urging people to pay attention to how they feel. If you've had symptoms, like a fast onset of vomiting or diarrhea, you may need a Hepatitis A shot.

Both shots will be available at the shelters located at First Baptist Church and Church of Christ in Waverly from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

For those working to clean up the massive amount of damage left behind, health experts said there's a possibility of getting hurt as you're sorting through debris.

Check with your doctor to see if a tetanus vaccine would be needed if you injure yourself.