Humphreys County opens temporary school for elementary and junior high students following deadly flood

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — August will mark two years since students in Waverly stepped foot in their schools. The deadly flood left them without classrooms, but a temporary solution is on the horizon.

A new temporary school to house both elementary and junior high students is opening for the upcoming school year at the old Acme Boot factory on East Railroad Street. It's going to give students more space to learn, something they haven't had since the flood.

Tuesday night the district is hosting an open house for families to come see the updated building for the first time from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In August 2021, both Waverly Elementary and Junior High were wiped out displacing 1,100 students. Many were forced to move out of the county and even the state, which lost the district 150 students.

The flood took 20 lives which included the lives of three students.

A full reconstruction of both schools is not expected to be ready for another two to three years.