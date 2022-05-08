Humphreys County Public Library set to reopen after flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been almost nine months since deadly flooding ripped through Humphreys County. The community is still working to rebuild and return life as it once was.

Monday they'll take another step in that process by reopening the Humphreys County Public Library in Waverly. Doors will officially open at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The reopening means regained access to books and Wifi, something many depend on in the community for paying bills, searching for jobs, taking online courses and so much more. This also means another step in that return to normalcy for the community.

But in some parts of the town, not much has changed since the destruction and a number of families are still displaced, unable to afford a new place to live.

Federal and state agencies are currently working on ways to prevent future flooding disasters. Several initiatives are in place for the next few years to help the community move forward.