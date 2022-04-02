Humphreys County sheriffs arrest two for forgery, identity theft, outstanding felony warrants

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early Saturday morning, Humphreys County Sheriff's Office Patrol Team B Nights arrested Letia Leco of Camden and Richard Flowers of Jackson on charges of forgery, identity theft and outstanding felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions.

Leco and Flowers were found at a hotel in Buffalo with several hundred forged commercial bank checks, over 30 debit cards, four stolen identities including birth certificates, printers and other evidence of serious financial crimes.

The two were arrested after a felony warrant investigation. They were booked into the Humphreys County jail on $125,000 bonds each.