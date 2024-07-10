Humphreys County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Pilot Travel Center

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat at the Pilot Travel Center on Highway 13S off of I40 at exit 143.
Officials say they have no indication to believe its more than a hoax but are actively investigating and working to determine if any suspicious packages need further investigation.
Montgomery County Sheriff is sending additional resources to assist.
