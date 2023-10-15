Hundreds gather downtown protesting, remembering lives lost in Palestine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "One, two, three, four, stop the killing stop the war!"

In downtown Nashville Saturday afternoon, hundreds gathered to remember those killed in the attacks during the past week in Palestine, as well as over the last 75 years.

They chanted and marched down Broadway towards the Tennessee Capitol.

"A loss of human life is a loss of human life; a Palestinian life, an Israeli life, and American life, it's all equal. We are losing lives, we're losing humans," a protestor said.

This was the second event held by Palestinian activists, with a vigil held last Tuesday.

For more of our previous reporting on how Nashville is affected by the war watch below:

Nashville couple born in Israel raising funds to support the Israeli people displaced:

Nashville couple born in Israel raising funds for to support the Israeli people displace

Many in the Nashville Jewish community are on edge as war rages on in Israel:

'Devastating, heart wrenching': Many in the Nashville Jewish community are on edge as war rages on in Israel

How the Israeli-Hamas war could impact gas prices here in the U.S.