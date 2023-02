NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people gathered outside Casa De Dios on Monday to meet with the Guatemalan consulate.

According to the church, people have been waiting for a very long time to meet with the consulate, possibly even as long as the pandemic. Many of those who were in attendance came to renew important documents.

Earlier in the morning, parts of Dickerson Pike were closed due to the influx of people. As of 11 a.m., the roads were able to reopen.