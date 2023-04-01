Watch Now
Hundreds gather to celebrate the life of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus

She was one of six shot and killed at The Covenant School
Evelyn Dieckhaus was shot and killed at The Covenant School on March 27.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of family members, friends and people from across Nashville gathered to celebrate the life of Evelyn Dieckhaus.

The 9-year-old's funeral was the first of six to be held for the victims of The Covenant School shooting on Monday. The Celebration of Life service was held at the Woodmont Christian Church.

Guests came dressed in pink and other bright colors as a tribute to Evelyn's light and love of color. Both Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro Police chief John Drake were in attendance.

Members of the media were not allowed inside the church, but guests confirmed the hour-long service included prayers, scripture readings, and touching musical performances from Lady A, Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby and Lauren Lucas.

Evelyn was remembered for her brilliant mind and creative spirit and for having poise beyond her years. She loved music, animals, and her family.

Evelyn will be laid to rest Saturday during a private burial. A Go Fund Me set up to help Evelyn's family has already raised more than $238,000. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-tribute-to-evelyn-dieckhaus

Instead of sending flowers, Evelyn's family encouraged people to make a donation to the Evelyn Dieckhaus Shining Light Fund. The charitable fund will support the causes that were closest to Evelyn’s heart. For more information, visit: https://donorbox.org/Evelyn-Dieckhaus-Shining-Light-Fund.

Also on Saturday, family and friends will gather to remember substitute teacher Cindy Peak and 9-year-old student Hallie Scruggs.

