Hundreds of college students from throughout Nashville will serve in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday college students from across Nashville will give back in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the national holiday.

They will travel to different service sites across the city to volunteer with groups that help with food insecurity, the homeless, cleaning up communities and more.

The volunteers consist of students from all of the universities and college here in Nashville, including Meharry Medical College who is hosting this event, Belmont University, Fisk University, Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University, Lipscomb University, Trevecca Nazarene University, American Baptist College, and Nashville State Community College.

Meharry said a record number of more than 800 students will be volunteering on the "Joint Day of Service."

Volunteers are supposed to meet at 11 a.m. at Meharry's Cal Turner Family Center on 21st Avenue North.

The school's president and CEO, Dr. James Hildreth, will give remarks before people split for their various volunteer projects.

The goal is to bring the community together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and how his work continues to influence people to make a better world.

Students had to sign up to volunteer for this event in advance, however, that does not mean you cannot follow their lead and also reach out to a local non-profit to volunteer in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.