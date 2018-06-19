Hundreds of Dollars Stolen From Bake Sale Fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A thief is on the run after stealing hundreds of dollars from a bake sale fundraiser.

The local Order of the Eastern Star chapter hosted the bake sale as a part of the annual barbeque fundraiser at the Jere Baxter Masonic Lodge in East Nashville.

Members spent hours baking brownies, cookies and pies that would help raise money for future community service projects.

As the event wrapped up, an unknown woman approached some members and asked if she could sit under their tent to get a break from the heat. They agreed and continued to clean up and count the money raised. When they left a cash box filled with more than $350 unattended, the woman grabbed the money and ran to her car.

“Me and two other members were trying to pound on her car doors, her windows, the hood of her car,” said Laura Taylor, the Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Chapter. “We tried to get her to stop, but she sped away.”

The woman took off down Gallatin Pike in a green Chevy Trailblazer. Members were shocked.

“We just couldn’t believe that somebody would do that in broad daylight,” said Taylor.

Info on the theft was shared on an East Nashville neighborhood Facebook page. Some responded with donations to cover the money lost.

“We don’t know as a chapter how we will ever thank those who came back and gave donations to us,” said Taylor.

Taylor said the woman who took the money appeared to be in her 20’s and had long blonde hair. She also had a tattoo on her right leg and arm.

If you have any information on the theft call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.