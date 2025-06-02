Hundreds of inmates baptized behind bars at Sumner County jail

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the primary goals of any prison or jail is to ensure that once inmates are released they don't return.

For those who want it, religion can certainly play a role.

Jail ministries sometimes lead to baptisms behind bars nothing quite like the size and scope of what happen this past weekend in Sumner county.

Here at the Sumner County jail something very unique is happening involving dozens and dozens of inmates hoping to change their lives," said Jerry Scott, the jail administrator.

A chance to set course for a new beginning.

"It matters because it is something that they didn't expect...I'm in jail...I'm incarcerated...the world doesn't care about me," said Scott.

But those who choose to participate in the jail ministry learned otherwise ... and an unprecedented one-hundred and seventy inmates -- men and women signed up to be baptized likely one of the largest such jailhouse events ever in one day.

"Good morning...this is an exciting morning isn't it?"

Two large baptismal tubs were set up in jail courtyard and the inmates, first the women and then the men lined up.

All hoping to change their lives for the better.

"This is a day they can remember that is something about baptism they don't forget," said Chaplain Bruce Raley with First Baptist Hendersonville.

Dany Spano with Long Hollow Church agrees.

"It's really them committing live to follow Jesus and not come back. It's a bold statement."

One by one they took the plunge all with high hopes.

"We get a new beginning and new start and live a better life," said Brandy Warner.

They all will soon be leaving the jail having served their time and the goal is start fresh with a new foundation and faith.

Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock has the jail partner with Long Hollow Church and First Baptist Church Hendersonville for the baptisms.

They do them throughout the year, but this was by far the largest ever in one day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com