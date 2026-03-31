Hundreds of Nashville realtors volunteer to build homes for Habitat for Humanity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of realtors are trading their computers and smartphones for construction tools to take part in a multi-day build for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

The four days of volunteer building kicked off last week, with two more days planned in early April as well.

The walls the realtors are assembling will go into 70 homes in the new Bella Terra neighborhood that’s being built by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Realtors in this region have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for the past 30 years.

"A lot of those families who were the first families that Greater Nashville Realtors partnered with, now that it's been 30 years, they are starting to pay off their mortgages," said Lauren Payne, chief philanthropy officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Grant Burnett is a realtor who was born and raised in Franklin, and has participated in the volunteer build for the past five years.

The day is quite a change from his normal workflow as a realtor.

“I’m not sitting at a computer, not answering the phone, not driving, it's really cool to be here hands-on,” said Grant Burnett, a realtor for Compass. "For one day we just get to make the world a better place, that's why I love coming back and doing this project."

The project provides a fresh start and a new chapter for the families who will live in the homes.

"A Habitat Home and that opportunity for them really changes their family tree forever," said Christie Wilson, Board Chair for Habitat for Humanity and a broker and owner for Wilson Group Real Estate. "It always boils down to a better life for themselves and their family."

Click here for more information on Habitat for Humanity in our area.

Click here for more information about Greater Nashville Realtor.

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