Hundreds of students at Nashville elementary school gifted new shoes and warm gear as the weather gets colder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of children in Nashville will be gifted a holiday treat Friday morning at Park Avenue Elementary.

Genesco is hosting its annual Cold Feet, Warm Shoes event to give 330 students warm hats, socks, and new shoes as the weather gets colder.

This is the 32nd year they have done this event. The employees will volunteer to make a mock shoe store in the school’s gym where Genesco employees will measure and fit shoes for these children. The kids are in Pre-K to 5th grade, and they will have the opportunity to walk a red carpet sporting their new gear!

More than 100,000 pairs of shoes have been donated since the program was formally established in 1989, and the company says they have no plans to stop any time soon.

Things are set to get started from 9:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School. It's not open to the public.

This program was recently honored in this year’s New York Stock Exchange's 100th Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, so this is an effort that's only growing and expanding to help thousands of kids in the Music City.