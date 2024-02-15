Hundreds of widows receive flowers on Valentine's Day thanks to Nashville nonprofit

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Valentine's Day has come and gone, those flowers will still be good for several days.

Not only are they a nice gesture, but for some women, they add an extra layer of love for some who need some brightness added on this day.

"This was not really meant to be a family photo shoot but it just kind of turned into that," said Melissa Swain of Hendersonville.

Swain glances at family photos on the island in her kitchen.

"This was our last beach trip together," she said while looking at one page in particular.

There was half a smile on her face while looking at those particular photos. But the word "last" is more somber.

"These were not meant to be our last family photos together, but they were," she said looking at another batch of family photos.

Two and a half years ago, her husband, Chris, collapsed outside their home in Hendersonville. He never regained consciousness.

"We had been married 23 years," Swain said. "And we actually liked each other. We had plans, and all of those plans are gone."

They had plans to travel together, send their two kids off to college, and grow old together. Even on the darkest of days, she admits one of the many challenging aspects of being a widow.

"It's really easy to be forgotten," Swain added.

There's someone who remembers and hopes to make it a little bit brighter.

"The final number was 228," said Angie Hurst, one of the founders of Brighten Up Nashville.

That number is 228 widows in the Nashville area who received a flower arrangement from the nonprofit organization.

Angie and her husband, Mike, are in their first year of running this nonprofit, which provides flowers and gift bags to widows on Valentine's Day. Friends and family nominate a loved one to receive the arrangement and gift bag.

"Valentine's Day just seemed like an easy way to just encourage and do something to love on them," Angie said.

This week, more than 150 volunteers have come together to cut flowers, build arrangements, and even make deliveries.

One of those volunteers is Lindsey Rojas.

"Three years ago, I was widowed suddenly at 37 with four kids," Rojas said. "At the time, they were between ages and 13."

Giving back to her is a no-brainer.

"The people that kept me going in that first year especially were other widows," she said.

Caitie and Parker Beasley spent part of their morning making deliveries.

"That's been the coolest part to just see the community come together in that way," Caitie said.

"Everybody's wanting to just encourage each other and life these women up," Parker said. "Really, really awesome."

Swain was one of those 228 recipients.

"Brighten Up Nashville and Mike and Angie and all the volunteers have made sure that on this day over 200 women don't feel forgotten," Swain said.

Brighten Up Nashville is already beginning to plan for its 2025 season.