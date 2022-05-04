Hundreds rally in support of abortion rights in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As word continued to spread that the United State Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, hundreds rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Nashville to show support for abortion rights.

Organizers said the event was put together in just a matter of hours, and details spread on social media. People of all ages attended, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper also addressed the crowd. Many had signs and shirts with pro-abortion messages.

Several speakers addressed the crowd, and some shared their personal experiences with abortions.

"I was able to get a higher-paying job because of my abortion story," said Tia Freeman. "I was able to go back to school, and I am able to provide for my child because of my abortion story."

Freeman said she wants to ensure other women have the same rights.

"It's disheartening to hear that people who will never have to live this life are willing to take the opportunity away from others," said Freeman.

Francie Hunt, the executive director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood said she experienced a miscarriage and abortion. She said it is important to fight to protect a woman's right to choose.

"I think that's the heart of it," said Hunt. "Who gets to make those decisions about your private healthcare?"

Metro police handcuffed one man who was disrupting the event, but overall it remained peaceful.

The event was one of four rallies held across Tennessee. Others were in Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga.