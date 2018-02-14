Hunter Hayes Debuts "Pictures" Mini-Movie
Love Song Video Trilogy Debuted On Valentine's Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hunter Hayes is no stranger to love songs, being nominated for GRAMMY Awards for songs like "Wanted" and "I Want Crazy," but in Nashville on Valentine's Day, Hayes delivered love songs in a different method by debuting his mini-movie "Pictures" in it's entirety.
"Pictures" is the culmination of cinematic music videos for Hayes' songs "You Should Be Loved (feat. The Shadowboxers)," "More," and "This Girl," and played in order, they tell a story that was well thought out.
The videos follow multiple storylines while being entwined with Hayes' songs, featuring a director, screenwriter, cast, and of course, performances from Hayes himself.
While the first two videos were released in 2017, the final chapter of "Pictures" was released on Valentine's Day to the music of Hayes' song "This Girl."
Hayes debuted the mini-movie at Regal Cinemas in Green Hills along with many of the people who made the project possible.
Hayes is currently working on new music and plans to release more projects in the near future.