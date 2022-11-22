Hunters Lane HS student charged after loaded gun found in car on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9th grade student at Hunters Lane High School in Nashville has been charged with bringing a gun on campus Monday after a loaded gun was found in a car.

The 14-year-old was removed from class after an anonymous tip was received that the student had a gun, says Metro police.

An investigation into the claim resulted in Metro police discovering a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the glove compartment of a car parked on campus that the student rode in Monday morning.

The teen admitted to investigators that he took a family member's gun from home without permission and that he needed the handgun for protection.