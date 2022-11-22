Watch Now
News

Actions

Hunters Lane HS student charged after loaded gun found in car on campus

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:27 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:27:49-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 9th grade student at Hunters Lane High School in Nashville has been charged with bringing a gun on campus Monday after a loaded gun was found in a car.

The 14-year-old was removed from class after an anonymous tip was received that the student had a gun, says Metro police.

An investigation into the claim resulted in Metro police discovering a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the glove compartment of a car parked on campus that the student rode in Monday morning.

The teen admitted to investigators that he took a family member's gun from home without permission and that he needed the handgun for protection.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap