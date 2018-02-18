Hunting, Fishing Licenses Going On Sale In Tennessee

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Licenses for hunting and fishing have been set to go on sale this weekend in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said licenses for hunting and fishing in the state will be available starting Sunday.
The new licenses will be valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire February 28.
License sales provide the primary funding for the wildlife resources agency. They can be purchased from the agency's regional offices, its website, and its app. License agents also sell the documents.
The licenses feature recreated paintings by Tennessee artist Ralph McDonald. Customers may choose between his renditions of a buck or a largemouth bass.
A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.