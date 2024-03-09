Hunting for Easter eggs this year? Here's where you can go for organized fun!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a place to join an Easter Egg hunt this year?

Look no further! Nashville has plenty of options.

Plaza Mariachi Community Easter Egg Hunt

Plaza Mariachi Outdoor Entertainment

3955 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211



Saturday, March 30, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Live music, fun prizes, food and pony rides are part of this Easter egg hunt!

Spring Celebration at Fifth + Broadway

5036 Broadway

Nashville, TN, 37203



Sunday, March 24, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is a free event with an easter egg hunt, face painting, games, crafts and live music, and the first 150 kids to visit get a reusable tote bag for collecting eggs. There is a special large 5+B egg hidden around the property — if you find it, you might find extra fun prizes!

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Rd

Eagleville, TN, 37060



March 23, 24 & 29, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Lucky Ladd Farms offers nonstop easter egg hunts all day long, along with Easter Bunny photo opportunities and fun petting zoo attractions. They ask that you bring your own basket or bag to hunt, and they ensure every child will get one prize.

Senator Thelma Harper's "Kids are Special Too" annual Easter Egg Hunt

5016 Centennial Blvd Ste 200

Nashville, TN, 37209



Saturday, March 30, 1:00 p.m.

This event is for all ages and includes one big easter egg hunt, plus a "Kid zone" with bouncy houses, carnival rides, activities and music. The Easter Bunny will be there, along with Super Mario and other friends. The first 500 people receive a backpack with candy and goodies. It's free for everyone to attend.

Eggstravaganzoo

3777 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN, 37211



Saturday, March 30, activities from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (check hunt schedule online)

Nashville Zoo's annual spring celebration with egg hunts and Easter Bunny fun is for children of all ages. Scheduled egg hunts, face painting, animals, and more — prices are online.

Great Spring Art Hop

Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Dr.

Nashville, TN 37205



Friday, March 29, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This Cheekwood event has nine oversized, colorful bunny paintings by local artists, live entertainment for kids and egg hunts every hour from 9:45 to 3:45. Find the different age groups and ticket information online.

Furry Friends — GoodDOG Festival and Doggy Egg Hunt

Fenway Dog Park, Moss Wright Park

745 Caldwell Ln. Goodlettsville, TN, 37072



Friday, March 29, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Want to take your dog on an egg hunt? All dogs welcome at Fenway Park for this treat-filled egg hunt — free for all with photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and vendors and other activities as well.

Underwater Egg Hunt at Longview Recreational Center

2909 Commonwealth Dr.

Spring Hill, TN 37174



Saturday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation Center is hosting this unique egg hunt at the Longview Rec Center indoor pool. Bring a basket with you — for chiildren who are 2 to 12 years old. If your child is 2 to 4 years old, they need adult supervision, and personal floaties are required for those who can't swim. Cost is $7 each.

Eggsessible Egg Hunt (Special Needs)

Franklin First United Methodist Church

120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN, 37069



Sunday, March 24, 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is an egg hunt for kids with limited mobility or disabilities — all you have to do is register to come and enjoy the hunt and fun activities afterwards.

Springfield Easter Egg Hunt

Springfield Memorial Gardens

4005 Memorial Blvd. Springfield, TN 37172



Saturday, March 23, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

This is Springfield's sixth annual Easter Egg Hunt! For ages 12 and under — afternoon music, crafts, and lots of Easter Eggs.

Know of a hunt not on the list? Email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.