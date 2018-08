LA VERGNE, Tenn. - People in one community now have a new way to enjoy the outdoors. The Hurricane Creek Greenway in La Vergne has officially opened.

There was a celebration Saturday morning to mark the occasion. The event included a 5K and a ribbon cutting.

It was also an opportunity for people to check out the greenway trail.

Mayor Dennis Waldron said he hopes the path will be a place where people can walk, run, and enjoy being outdoors.