Hurry! Nashville's cherry blossoms won't be in bloom for very long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This time of year, we try and take the good with the bad.

Our allergies may be in full swing, but signs of spring have begun to bloom.

"They're not only beautiful, but they're good for us," said Ginger Hausser, the executive director of the Nashville Tree Conservation Corps.

Hausser brought us to a street in Hillsboro West End for one particular purpose.

"Part of why we're talking is this glorious cherry tree that is behind me," she said. "I can say for me, it symbolizes that it's going to get warmer. And sunnier and that we can be outside."

We're nearing the peak of the cherry blossoms. More and more keep popping up throughout the city. Hausser says the Japanese consulate for the south-central United States moved locations from New Orleans to Nashville.

"Japan has really embraced the cherry tree throughout its history and done a lot of research and cultivation of different types of cherry trees," Hausser said.

It's part of why Nashville has the annual cherry blossom festival.

"Look at these beautiful cherry trees while they last for the next couple of weeks in Nashville," Hausser said. "We have thousands of them planted all over the city."

Here's the not-so-good part: these trees aren't in bloom for very long.

"If you see them in your neighborhood now, walk your dog, go out and enjoy it, go to some of the Metro parks and enjoy the cherry trees while they're out," Hausser said.

You'll see them in East Nashville and the Capitol. The Nashville Tree Conservation Corps recently planted more along Shelby Avenue.

"They're really new so it's going to be a couple of years before they're in full bloom, but they will be there," Hausser said.