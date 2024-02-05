Husband, wife honored for wheelchair basketball program launched in 1957

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you want your community to be a better place with more opportunities for more people, sometimes you've got to take on the task yourself. That's the story of a husband and wife who began a tradition long ago that continues today.

"Thank you so much, good luck," a voice said, handing a stack of cards to someone on the other side of a pane of glass.

It was game night at Bingo Barn in Guthrie, Kentucky.

"I'm certainly a regular here," laughed one woman.

"If you have any questions about Bingo, ask me!" added another. "It's just a game of luck is all it is."

"N-41!" a voice shouted to the room.

In this place of so many numbers, there's a particular number important to its story. 57. Specifically 1957. That was the year Vena McCormack helped create something lasting alongside husband William H.

"Everyone called him H, just the letter H," said Vena. "He had osteomyelitis, and osteomyelitis is a deterioration of the marrow of the bone. He was interested in sports, but he was disabled. He couldn't play sports."

After seeing a wheelchair basketball team on TV, H and Vena decided they were going to bring wheelchair basketball to Nashville.

"If we saw someone on the street in crutches or a wheelchair, he'd stop the car and get out and talk to them," Vena smiled.

H's message was simply "come play". In those early days, many who played were injured World War II veterans. The team eventually became known as the Nashville Wheelcats.

By the 70s, H had an idea of how to fund it all.

"H said we're going to get in the Bingo business, and I said, 'the WHAT?'" laughed Vena. "The Bingo business! We're going to raise some money for the Wheelcats."

That's how the organization, now the National Wheelcats, still operates today.

"I was proud," said Vena. "I was proud of H, my husband."

H died in 2019, but the organization he and Vena began has grown to cover wheelchair sports far beyond just basketball.

This was a special night at the Bingo Barn. Several past players were being inducted into the National Wheelcats Hall of Fame. A few have already died.

"Mr. Floyd Wilkins, Norman McGee, Zack Hickman," an announcer read.

A few more were there that night.

"Willie Buchanan, Roger Davis Sr.," the announcer continued.

There was something Vena didn't know. In addition to H, she was also going into the Hall of Fame.

"I'd like to induct our very own William H and Vena McCormack," the announcer said.

"I'm sure that H would be standing up clapping and maybe he is in heaven," Vena said.