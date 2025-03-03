Husband charged in death of missing woman in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A missing woman's case in Clarksville has now turned into a murder investigation. Prosecutors have charged her husband with her murder.

Megan Raymond was last seen Feb. 27 and was reported missing. Less than 2 days later Clarksville Police said that she was found.

Dennis Raymond was charged in her death not long after.

It took Clarksville police's Special Operations Homicide Unit, Criminal Investigations, the TBI and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to find his wife's body and to lead to this arrest.

We're still working to learn more about this case like how Raymond died and a motive, but officials do tell us that the investigation is ongoing. We'll be sure to stay on top of this case and keep you updated if we learn anything more about the victim.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.