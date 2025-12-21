Husband killed, wife pistol-whipped during robbery; shots fired near couple’s baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A husband and wife were attacked late Saturday night outside their apartment building as they returned home from work. The 24-year-old husband was killed, the wife was pistol-whipped, and shots were fired into the vehicle near where the couple’s infant child was seated.

Investigators said the couple arrived home shortly before midnight, traveling in separate vehicles. As the wife parked her Dodge Durango at their apartment complex on McMurray Drive, a masked gunman approached her and ordered her to the back of the vehicle. The suspect opened the rear trunk and stole her wallet and cell phone.

Police said the gunman then forced the woman to walk to the passenger side of the Durango, then fired two shots into the vehicle, close to where the couple’s infant child was seated.

At the same time, Jose Manuel Jimiez Luna, 24, who had been following his wife in a Ram pickup truck, walked toward the Durango and was confronted by a second armed suspect. Witnesses reported that Luna struggled with one of the suspects and was shot.

Investigators said Luna’s wife was pistol-whipped and shoved to the ground. Both suspects fled the scene.

The stolen cell phone was later found in the roadway in the 400 block of Blackman Road.

Anyone with information about Luna’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.