Sumner Co. Teacher Killed; Husband Charged With Murder
8:37 PM, Dec 26, 2017
PORTLAND, Tenn. - Portland Police officers arrested and charged a man in the death of his wife.
On Tuesday, the day after Christmas, police responded to a home on the 100 block of Hollands Way in Portland.
They found 49-year-old Jacqueline Castano dead in her bed. Castano is a special ed. teacher in Sumner County. Her husband, Jose Castano, 55, admitted to killing her during an argument about infidelity.
Police recovered the gun from the scene. Jose was charged with first degree murder.