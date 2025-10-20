Hutton Hotel brings star-studded theatrical magic to Nashville with “Broadway Off Broadway”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway is taking a detour to Music City this fall. The Hutton Hotel is rolling out the yellow brick road for “Broadway off Broadway,” a month-long, multi-sensory celebration bringing together Broadway stars, live performances, and immersive theatrical surprises.
Running October 25 through November 22, the event coincides with the premiere of “Wicked: For Good." Guests are invited to step into a world inspired by the Emerald City, complete with a yellow brick road tunnel, themed cocktails and Club Emerald, a “Glendafied” glam suite experience inside the hotel.
Performances will take place at Analog, the Hutton’s acclaimed live music venue, and feature a lineup of Tony Award-winning actors, Broadway legends and primetime TV stars.
- Opening Night: Witch, Please (Oct. 25) — Hosted by Rachel Potter, starring Wicked’s Eden Espinosa, Oklahoma!’s Ali Stroker, and Glee’s Matthew Morrison.
- Wickedly Broadway Live Band Karaoke (Oct. 31–Nov. 1) — Guests can take the stage alongside a live band led by Miss Jackie Wilson.
- As Seen On… (Nov. 14–15) — Showcasing talent from Broadway, American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and The Voice.
- Off Broadway – Best Of (Nov. 22) — A grand finale featuring surprise guests and highlights from the month.
Guests can choose from several ways to experience the event:
- Ticket to Oz – $45: Includes a themed welcome drink and reserved seating.
- Yellow Brick Pass – $50: Same-day walk-up access with cocktail and performance.
- The Emerald Circle – $60: VIP access with priority seating and exclusive hidden experiences.
Tickets and full event details are available at huttonhotel.com.
