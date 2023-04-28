Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts are up in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen from streets across the country. Right here in Nashville, those vehicle owners have seen a significant increase in their vehicles being stolen.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said so far this year the city's drivers experienced 1,159 stolen vehicles total. Authorities said the cars have been targeted ever since a video on social media showed how to steal them. Videos show thieves called "the Kia boys" dangerously racing the stolen vehicles.

Lauren, who didn't want to give her last name, said she became a victim on April 8 when she woke up to the shock of her life.

"I came outside with my partner, and I said, 'Where's my car? I parked right next to you.' So, I knew kind of at that instant."

Lauren's 2016 Kia Soul was stolen right outside her home.

"I don’t feel safe. You've taken my sense of safety, and there are different cameras in different areas where the vehicle was. The vehicle was locked. I had the keys, and it’s just gone."

Kias and Hyundais are part of the same company and thefts of both vehicles are on the rise nationwide.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has received reports of 93 stolen Kias and 67 stolen Hyundai vehicles so far this year.

For Kias, this is a more than 200% increase and a 175% increase for Hyundais.

"There's broken glass all over the vehicle. They completely dismantle the ignition and hot-wired it so that's what we're dealing with right now," said Lauren.

When Lauren's car was found, it was returned damaged, and she's left paying for repairs.

Her next plan is to sell her Kia and cut ties with the company.

"It's really disheartening to think that someone can do this for fun, right? My livelihood — what I worked so hard to make payments for and get close to paying it off — it's gone in a flash."

Both Kia and Hyundai are offering free security software upgrades to restrict unauthorized ignition access, as well as free steering wheel locks to eligible owners.

Lauren says she's looking at both options when she gets her car back. She says once it's repaired she will sell her car.

