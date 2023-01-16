I-24 closed after 'unsubstantiated' bomb threat in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic was stopped in both directions on I-24 Sunday evening after a bomb threat on the interstate in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Sheriff's office tells us they found the driver parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in his vehicle, so the interstate was closed as a precaution.

THP Bomb Squad responded to the threat and found the information was unsubstantiated.

Paramedics took the driver to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital for a medical examination. He had a Florida driver’s license and drove a vehicle with a Colorado license plate.

The interstate has been reopened.