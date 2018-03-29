I-24 Closed In Nashville After Semis Collide

5:48 AM, Mar 29, 2018
18 mins ago

Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have been closed in Nashville after two tractor trailers collided, causing one of them to jackknife and overturn.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have been closed in Nashville after two tractor trailers collided, causing one of them to jackknife and overturn.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway.

Two semis crashed and one of them flipped, spilling produce onto the interstate. A dumpster has been brought to the scene and crews are working to clean up the debris.

One of the drivers was injured in the crash.

Traffic was being diverted onto Briley Parkway. Drivers should expect delays until 9 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top