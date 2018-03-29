I-24 Closed In Nashville After Semis Collide

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have been closed in Nashville after two tractor trailers collided, causing one of them to jackknife and overturn.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway.
Two semis crashed and one of them flipped, spilling produce onto the interstate. A dumpster has been brought to the scene and crews are working to clean up the debris.
Part of the cab of one semi had to be pushed aside to make way for the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/kRLikuj4Fa— Sophie N-K (@SophieNC5) March 29, 2018
One of the drivers was injured in the crash.
Traffic was being diverted onto Briley Parkway. Drivers should expect delays until 9 a.m.