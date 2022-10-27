I-24 drive-by shooting suspect at large, wanted by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The backseat passenger of a black "beaten up" Nissan sedan is wanted by police for shooting and wounding another driver on I-24 east near Harding Place on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, a 28-year-old man traveling to Georgia from his home in Illinois, was hit in the hip. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The victim said he was driving a red Ford Escape in the far left lane of I-24 when the Nissan started erratically moving behind him. He said he wasn't able to change lanes right away, but then he moved to the right once traffic cleared.

According to the victim, as the black Nissan passed, the rear passenger fired at least two rounds at his car. After the shooting, the victim said he pulled over to the shoulder while the sedan continued east on I-24.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford County authorities were alerted for the vehicle, but it has not yet been located.

Anyone with information about the shooting suspect's identity or car is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.