I-24 Eastbound closed at Exit 1; estimated clearance 3 p.m.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is assisting with two separate multi-vehicle crashes on I-24 eastbound near mile markers 1 and 3, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported an estimated clearance time of 3 p.m.

Police said the crashes happened at approximately 10 a.m. and that the eastbound lanes are completely shut down at Exit 1. Motorists are still able to exit the interstate at Exit 1.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene and is leading the crash investigation. Police said the status of any injuries is unknown at this time, and all further inquiries should be directed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

