I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County closed due to a multi-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that was reported just before 2 a.m.

The crash took place near mile marker 63. It involved a semi and passenger vehicle.

We will update as details come in, you can check the latest traffic conditions here.

Estimated clearance time is 8 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

