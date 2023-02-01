I-24 EB closed in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says their deputies have shut down I-24 eastbound lanes at mile marker 13 for "a Semi Truck that has jack-knifed," and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the accident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that "injuries are being reported," but the extent and amount of those injuries is unknown.

There is an additional pile-up reported by the sheriff's office at mile marker 15 that involves at least five vehicles.

Both lanes of traffic are stopped and anyone traveling in the area are advised to find another route.

THP says the road will be closed until tow trucks can get to the scene.