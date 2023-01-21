Watch Now
I-24, I-840 stretch shutdown for 'emergency situation,' police say

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:39:42-05

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 24 is shut down Friday evening around mile marker 74 for an "emergency situation," according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

All drivers in this area are advised to take U.S. Highway 70 as an alternate route.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

