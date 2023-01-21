I-24, I-840 stretch shutdown for 'emergency situation,' police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 24 is shut down Friday evening around mile marker 74 for an "emergency situation," according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

All drivers in this area are advised to take U.S. Highway 70 as an alternate route.

We thank you for your patience while first respnders handle this emergency. pic.twitter.com/vdE9DwN2xF — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) January 21, 2023

