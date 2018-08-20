I-24 Reopens After Crash In Rutherford County

SMYRNA, Tenn. - A crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Sam Ridley Parkway.

Details on the crash had not been released, but a large amount of emergency vehicles was present at the scene.

Initial reports stated the crash possibly involved multiple vehicles and a pedestrian, but authorities had not yet confirmed that or released details about any possible injuries.

The road closed to eastbound traffic, and officials began diverting traffic around the crash. Westbound drivers experienced rubbernecking delays.

The roadway reopened around 9:15 p.m.