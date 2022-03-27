I-24 SMART Corridor project begins Phase 2, lane closures from Nashville to Murfreesboro beginning in April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin construction on Phase 2 of its I-24 SMART Corridor project beginning on April 3.

The construction will erect 67 overhead gantries over the east and westbound lanes of the interstate as part of the new Intelligent Transportation Systems between mile markers 53 and 70.

The new gantries, controlled by the TDOT command center, will be able to easily and immediately communicate upcoming lane closures and road warnings to drivers.

Lane closures should be expected through the duration of construction, which is expected to last until November. The same month, the gantries are predicted to become operational.

The current plan is to conduct the construction work overnight to limit impacts on traffic. Construction crews will work in a pattern of two weeks on and one week off, weather permitting.

The first week of work will stretch from mile marker 55 to 60. Each week's schedule and location will be listed in the Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report.

The I-24 SMART Corridor project is a solution for the traffic volumes that have increased 60% since 2005 in the Murfreesboro-Rutherford County segments of I-24. Further widening of the interstate was determined neither financially feasible nor a true solution to congestion issues.

Phase 1 was completed in December of 2021 and Phase 2 is projected for completion in the spring of 2023.