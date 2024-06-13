Watch Now
I-24 W in Robertson County closed Thursday morning due to deadly crash

Posted at 7:31 AM, Jun 13, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — THP is investigating a deadly crash on I-24 West that happened early Thursday.

Officials say the crash happened near mile marker 18. While there's no additional information at this time, we do know that the roadway is expected to be closed til around 10 a.m.

We will update as more information comes in.

